CCTV trial on the cards for Maitland

CCTV cameras could be trialled in Maitland if council staff can find a way to pay for it.
Maitland councillors have agreed council staff should look at funding options to pay for a six-month trial in the 2024-25 financial year.
It follows a council report which looked at the effectiveness of CCTV in the Tamworth and Albury Local Government Areas (LGA) and concluded there were merits for a trial in Maitland.
Council staff believe a trial would help to evaluate the effectiveness of CCTV in detecting and reducing anti-social behaviour and repetitive offences.
It would cost $10,445 to hire a mobile CCTV trailer unit for six months and between $43,680 and $67,414 for staff to deploy, manage and maintain the unit over a 12 month period.
Deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin moved a motion to ask the council to look at funding options within the 2024-25 budget after the initial report was submitted without any action.
Councillor Robert Aitchison said items of note gave councillors time to go away and think about the situation before discussing it.
"We're jumping in the pond here and we're going to run with it," he said.
"Now, all of a sudden, we're going bang, we're trying to get funding to take place next year."
Mayor Philip Penfold said it was helpful to move the motion and then have a discussion about it during the first quarter of next year.
"I would like to see the elected council have more of a discussion on individual items like that, within those discussions around the budget," he said.
"The budget isn't something that should be for us to sit back and accept without question, yes or no. It should be something that is a document that's produced in consultation and we've put our thoughts together."
Councillor Ben Mitchell said it was "about time we do something about this long running issue".
Councillor Loretta Baker said CCTV was helpful for detection after the crime in a range of situations - including domestic violence.
