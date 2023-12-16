Flock to the Earth Market for your festive table

There's one last chance to fill your Christmas table - and your present list - with products from local producers.
The final Slow Food Earth Market Maitland for the year will be held in The Levee on Thursday, December 21 from 8.30am and there will be a wide range of options to choose from.
Shoppers can collect everything they need for a Christmas Day feast as well as presents for their family and friends.
Meats Munni Farm Meats will be there with their grass fed beef. Unfortunately they won't have any lamb available.
In the gift department, there's a wide range of jams and preserves, honey, olive oil, chutneys, sauces, pickles, beeswax wraps, munchies, banana logs and flowers.
Fosterton Farm Bakery has delicious Christmas cakes that are beautifully wrapped. Buy one and enjoy it for dessert or give them as a gift.
Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said buying from the market had a range of benefits.
"It keeps the money in the town, the presents are very useful because they can either be eaten or used and overall it is about being very sustainable," she said.
"You are buying something that is helping the local farmers and producers and it also gives the message to your family about protecting our planet."
Ms Dempster said presents from the market offered "no waste and low food miles".
"They can use it immediately, it is consumed or used and it is full of flavour."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.