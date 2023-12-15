Popular free art program returns to MRAG this January

Maitland Regional Art Gallery (MRAG) is ushering in the new year with a flourish, with the popular all ages program Free Art January set to return.
Free Art January at MRAG will feature artist led workshops, drop in activities, and self directed creative experiences suitable for participants of all ages.
To enhance accessibility, the gallery has also extended its operating hours, welcoming visitors every day of the week from 9am to 4pm.
In addition to the extended hours, MRAG is introducing after hours activities, including free family film nights, workshops and insights from artists talking about their ideas, processes, artwork and their creative lives.
MRAG director Gerry Bobsien said Free Art January is a festival of art in the heart of Maitland.
"Throughout summer, we will see the gallery buzzing with people embracing and interacting with exhibitions and activities designed to delight everyone," she said.
"It's a drawcard for people around the region and brings in visitors and tourists exploring the region during the holiday period. It's the perfect way to start the year here at MRAG."
The gallery has further enriched its offerings with the recent launch of a series of captivating summer exhibitions.
Renowned artists such as Noel McKenna, Kate Rohde and Troy Emery, Cherine Fahd, Deirdre But-Husaim, and the innovative Operational Art initiative of the Children's Hospital Westmead contribute to the vibrant showcase.
For detailed information on the summer exhibition and to secure a spot in the school holiday programs, including Free Art January, visit www.mrag.org.au.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery's Free Art January program is made possible through the generous support of education partner Cleverpatch and the NSW Government through the Office of Regional Youth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.