Popular free art program returns to MRAG this January

By Newsroom
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:07pm
Children exploring Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Picture supplied
Maitland Regional Art Gallery (MRAG) is ushering in the new year with a flourish, with the popular all ages program Free Art January set to return.

