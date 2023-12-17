Crissy's on a mission to help make present buying easier

A Lochinvar farmer has created a one-stop shop for buying presents from the farm this Christmas.
Crissy Rowcliff has two gift packs that feature products she has made at her farm, Carinya Downs.
The small pack, worth $45, features a handmade wheat bag and her Native Inspired Davidson Plum baths salts.
The large pack has these items as well as 2 dukkah and a coffee mug with an indigenous print. That one costs $70.
"You could wrap them in Christmas wrapping if you wanted, but they come in a beautiful black box with a bow around it and are ready to hand over to someone at Christmas. There's nothing to do, the work is all done," she said.
A twin pack, which includes a jar of dukkah and a Shiraz or Moscato jelly, is available for $20.
There is also a honey triple pack for $35 which features raw honey, lemon myrtle honey and creamed lemon myrtle honey.
The honey was made on her farm earlier this year.
"We were lucky enough that we were able to get a full harvest off our hives before they were euthanised, so we've got quite a bit of stock," she said.
Ms Rowcliff is committed to making products from her farm in a sustainable way.
She also has bath salts with five different fragrances that she sells individually or in pre-ordered packs.
She will be at the last Slow Food Earth Market Maitland for the year. The market will be held in The Levee on December 21 from 8.30am.
There will be a wide range of produce to make a feast on Christmas Day and lots of gift ideas.
Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags.
To make an order call Crissy on 0414 908 849.
