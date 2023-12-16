The Maitland Mercurysport
KWM Warriors beat City United to go nine-points clear on table

Updated December 17 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 10:48am
Kurri Weson Mulbring batter Steve Abel pictured in action against Western Suburbs. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Kurri Weston Mulbring have assumed Maitland first grade cricket premiership favouritism with a three-wicket win against City United at Robins Oval on Saturday.

