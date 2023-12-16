KWM Warriors beat City United to go nine-points clear on table

Kurri Weston Mulbring have assumed Maitland first grade cricket premiership favouritism with a three-wicket win against City United at Robins Oval on Saturday.
The win against the second-placed City and a comprehensive loss by third-placed Western Suburbs to Northern Suburbs, leaves the Warriors nine-points clear on top of the ladder going into the Christmas break after round 8 on Saturday, December 16.
The Warriors, led by Jacob Simmons with 3-21, were able to take wickets in clusters to keep the powerful City batting line up to 8/188 off their 50 overs.
Simmons' haul included the ever-dangerous Josh Trappel for 23. Trappel had gone into the match averaging 108.
Steve Abel's 63 off 62 balls proved the difference as the Warriors' batters all made contributions to amass 7/189 in the 46th over.
The Warriors only loss came in round one against Norths, they had a high-scoring tie with City in round three. They have yet to play is Western Suburbs and Tenambit Morpeth.
Thornton retained fourth spot and narrowed the gap to City and Wests with a five-wicket win against Raymond Terrace at A & D Lawrence Reserve.
Tenambit Morpeth, who had the better of a draw against Thornton last week, are one point behind Thunder after a comfortable four-wicket win against Easts chasing down 201 with 13 overs to spare.
KWM sit on top with 44 points, followed by City 35, Wests 34, Thornton are fourth on 27, Tenambit Morepth 26Norths fifth on 25, Tenambit Morpeth 20, Easts 17 and Raymond Terrace 7.
Norths celebrated their first game back at Lorn Park for the season with a 137-run win against Wests.
Ben Clouten continued his fine recent form with 77 off just 87 deliveries, skipper Jordan Callinan slammed 47 off just 33 balls, Joshua Callinan chimed in with 30 and David Hancock smashed 35 off 15 balls as Norths posted 9/272.
Wests were struck an early blow when Harry King, who had 1-8 at the time, was unable to complete his fourth over.
Skipper Mitchell Fisher led from the front taking 2-26 off his 10 overs and Jeewan De Silva took 2-42 off 10, but the other bowlers came under some punishment with Luke Kealy's two wickets costing him 83 runs.
The Norths bowlers struck regularly with Hancock finishing with 3-27, Fletcher Cousins taking 3-51 and Cal Barber 2-21.
Thornton collected the six points courtesy of some rapid-fire scoring by the Gabriel brothers who shared in a 108-run partnership against Raymond Terrace.
This time, it was captain Matthew who led the way with an excellent 76 off 68 balls including seven fours and four sixes and Jono clubbing 39 of 19.
Star teenager Thomas Long chimed in with 25 as the Thunder reached their target making 5/194 off 28.2 overs.
Earlier, Ramond Terrace were all out for 189 off 47.1 overs. Opener Jaxon Brooks made 42 off 83 balls, Aaron Meredith 45 off 69 and Eathen Smith 31 off 25.
Dan Willis took 3-24, Dylan Maxted 2-31 and Elliott Thompson 2-39 with the ball for Thornton.
Tenambit Morpeth overcame the disappointment of last week's rain-affected draw to record a four-wicket win against Easts at King Edward Park.
Griffins skipper Riley Horrocks top scored with 59 and Jet Lee made 43 as Easts were dismissed for 201 in the 44th over.
Sid Searle took 3-37, Shane Wind 2-35 and Lochie Heit 2-37 in a even bowing performance.
With South African star Tobian Van Den Heever coming off back-to-back centuries last weekend the total looked light and despite Van Den Heever making just 24, the Bulls easily accounted for the target.
Andrew Newman steered the team home with an unbeaten 53, with Billy Amas making 43 at the top of the innings and Heit 27.
The draw for the second half of the first grade season has not been confirmed.
