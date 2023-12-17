Maitland to host 2026 local government and visitor economy conference

Maitland City Council has won its bid to host the 2026 Local Government NSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference.
The prestigious event will attract tourism experts and industry leaders from across NSW to explore the latest tourism trends over three days.
"Maitland is a flourishing regional city with a rich history of welcoming visitors to the Hunter region," Maitland City Council general manager Jeff Smith said.
"With the recently refurbished Maitland Town Hall, we're perfectly positioned to host the event alongside our valued industry partners who supported our bid."
The visitor economy plays a significant role in the continued growth of Maitland with more than 700,000 visitors injecting a substantial $174 million each year.
"The city's commitment to enhancing visitor experiences is evident in the success of the Maitland Destination Management Plan 2030 (DMP), which was adopted in 2020 and has secured over $30 million in state and federal funding for transformative projects," Mr Smith said.
Destination Sydney Surrounds North (DSSN) general manager Glenn Caldwell said "Maitland is the ideal location for the event, boasting great venues, diverse and developing visitor experiences, and an appetite to grow the visitor economy".
"DSSN recognises the amount of funding, resources and industry support that Maitland City Council delivers for the region as well as the unique infrastructure that can accommodate events and showcase the city's thriving tourism landscape," Mr Caldwell said.
For more information, about the 2026 LGNSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference visit mait.city/47Qyz2z.
