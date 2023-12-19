The Millers' exciting new cafe introduces acai bowls to Rutherford

Rutherford's first acai bowl joint has opened to rave reviews, just in time for summer.
Situated in Miller's Produce, the hole-in-the-wall cafe called Sanma Espresso is owners Shannon and Ashley Miller's newest venture.
The menu is packed with fresh ingredients, complimenting the produce store, and features smoothies, juices, toasties, baked goods and of course, coffee.
The Millers pride themselves on using local suppliers, whether its protein from Nutrition Warehouse next door or beans from Bliss Coffee Roasters, also in Rutherford.
Shannon said introducing the cafe to the produce store has boosted the business on both sides.
"Through COVID we got smashed because no one wanted to go to big chains, but then it slowly started going off a bit and that's why I said to Ash we need something else to draw people here so we did this cafe," he said.
"We're wanting to expand and do different things, I suppose over in this area it's a quite forgotten about area, there's not a lot over here that draws people over," Ashley added.
"We thought everyone loves coffee and everyone is after food so if we put that in there it might bring more people over to this side of the complex.
"It's been so far, so good."
On its second day of trade, the cafe served 54 acai bowls and just days later it reached the milestone of 57 customers within three hours of being open.
The cafe name Sanma is an acronym of the Miller family's first names; Shannon, Ashley and their children Nixon, Maycie and Archie.
The produce store has been in the Miller family for years and Shannon and Ashley took over two and a half years ago.
They have put in a lot of work and transformed what was a small wholesale produce business into the larger-scale wholesale business and retail shop it is today, and the cafe is the latest piece of the puzzle.
"We can't sit still for very long so the business here runs pretty smoothly the way it is and that's why now we've jumped in and done something different because we like a bit of a challenge," Ashley said.
The Millers said they hope the cafe can help boost the shops around them in the centre, who have been very supportive of their new venture.
"The support from the other local businesses, I think that's what makes it such a good little centre and hopefully putting this in now boosts everybody else's business as well," Ashley said.
Sanma Espresso is at the old IGA building, Rutherford and is open 6am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 6am to 2pm Saturdays and Sundays.
It opened on Friday, December 8 and plans are underway for a grand opening event in the new year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.