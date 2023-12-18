All Saints' leaders are now speech masters after tackling public speaking course

The captains of All Saints' College have learnt the art of speech-making from the best, and now they're ready to take on whatever their leadership role throws at them.
Twelve of the school's 2024 leaders, including college captains, campus leaders and house captains, have donated their time over the past eight weeks to study under Maitland Toastmasters.
The public speaking organisation led lessons for the students on how to speak well, present effectively, engage an audience, be confident and lead a formal meeting under its youth leadership program.
The students officially graduated the course on Wednesday, December 13 and were presented with certificates by Toastmasters' Gwen Murrell and Melinda Prince.
College captains Jack Fehar and Lauren Davies said the course has taught them a lot about confidence and addressing a crowd.
"We've built on our public speaking skills, building our confidence and making sure we speak fluently with a good pace," Lauren said.
"And learning how to write speeches and present them effectively."
"It's about honing in on certain skills; not using ums and ahs when you have a pause, momentarily looking up, it's helping make your speech more direct and purposeful," Jack said.
The two captains have already had a chance to put their new skills into practice, speaking at mass and assembly.
"It's getting confident in front of people and knowing you're human as well and everyone makes mistakes, we started worse but this program has helped us get better progressively," Jack said.
Throughout the course, the students gave their own speeches, evaluated their peers and participated in on-the-spot debates.
