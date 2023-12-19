More than 500 Christmas hampers will go to those in need thanks to $18k grant

Maitland Region Community Support has received an $18,000 grant from the NSW Government to make 500 Christmas hampers for those in need.
The funds are part of the Local Small Commitments Allocation program.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said Maitland Region Community Support have been there for those who need a hand up in the Maitland community since 1987.
"The Local Small Commitment Allocation Program grant will enable the expansion of this year's Christmas Hamper program and help so many families across the community," she said.
"This is a fantastic outcome for Maitland Region Community Support and the people of Maitland."
The funds delivered will help the Maitland Region Community Support deliver Christmas hampers to those who need a little extra support come Christmas.
In 2023, more than 500 hampers are being distributed within the Maitland community, with more than 1500 of the community anticipated to require the services of the organisation, 600 of which are kids under 12.
The hampers will ensure families and individuals who would otherwise be unable to afford food and gifts, have the supplies they need at Christmas time.
Maitland Regional Community Support has worked with more than 40 schools and service providers to ensure support reaches those in need.
