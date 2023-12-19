The Maitland Mercury
More than 500 Christmas hampers will go to those in need thanks to $18k grant

By Newsroom
December 19 2023 - 11:03am
Maitland Region Community Support manager Sarah Adams and member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison with the donated hampers. Picture supplied
Maitland Region Community Support manager Sarah Adams and member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison with the donated hampers. Picture supplied

Maitland Region Community Support has received an $18,000 grant from the NSW Government to make 500 Christmas hampers for those in need.

