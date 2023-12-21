Your guide to Maitland this weekend - tours, exhibitions and art

TRUE CRIME TOUR
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Explore Maitland's hidden secrets on this true crime tour as you stroll through its haunted streets and historic buildings. It's on Friday and Saturday night from 7.30pm to 9pm. Revisit the scenes of infamous crimes by retracing the steps of Maitland's most notorious figures. Get tickets ($34) at darkstories.com.au/maitland-true-crime-tour.
FESTIVE FRAMES
MAITLAND LIBRARY
NEW EXHIBITION
MRAG
Discover the latest exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, available for viewing from 9am to 4pm over the weekend. Renowned artist Cherine Fahd delves into the essence of touch and intimacy through her interactive performance, exploring the power of images to foster connection and unity during times of crisis. Visit mrag.org.au for details.
DAY TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Embark on a specially crafted 90 minute tour this Sunday at 11am at Maitland Gaol, delving into documented escapes and unravelling the stories and exact locations of notable escapees, including the 'Magnificent Seven'. Discover the reasons behind their incarceration and the methods they employed to break free. Get tickets ($30) at maitlandgaol.com.au/event/escapes-guided-tour.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Engage in creative fun suitable for kids of all ages with family friendly activities that take about half an hour to finish. Two sessions are available this Sunday, from 10.30am to 11.15am and then from 11.45am to 12.30pm, providing a perfect opportunity to craft last minute Christmas gifts.
