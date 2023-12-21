City's HSC all-round achievers celebrate fantastic result

The results are still sinking in for Maitland's HSC all-round achievers, who last week found out they achieved the highest possible band in 10 or more of their subjects.
They were named on the NSW Education Standards Authority's all-round achievers merit list, which was announced on Thursday, December 14.
All Saints' College's Arianwen Dastoor, Maitland High School's Lachlan Jack Findlay, Hunter Valley Grammar School's Finnegan Slattery-O'Brien and St Joseph's College's Bella Linton-Hall were all named on the prestigious list.
After achieving such amazing HSC results the world is their oyster, with many early entry university offers already made and ATARs high enough to get into any course they desire.
Arianwen said when the list came out she was in shock for most of the day.
"I really couldn't believe it," she said.
"I'm pretty shocked, very happy of course and pleased."
While she couldn't believe it herself, Arianwen said her friends and family's reaction was the opposite - they completely believed in her and weren't surprised by her making the merit list.
Arianwen recieved an outstanding 98.05 ATAR and is planning on taking a gap year, then studying music or ancient history at the University of Sydney.
Lachlan Jack Findlay was also surprised by his result, and said he's "over the moon".
"I'm thrilled about it," he said.
"I couldn't believe it really. I surprised myself a bit I think, I did better than what I thought I could."
Lachlan is the 2023 dux of Maitland High School and received a fantastic 97 ATAR.
He is planning on attending the University of Newcastle to study chemical engineering and mathematics.
Finnegan Slattery-O'Brien was surprised by being named an all rounder as he hadn't yet heard about the merit lists.
"A friend messaged me and said 'congrats on making the list', so I went on the computer and I said oh, fancy that," he said.
"I was pretty chuffed with it all."
Finnegan received an amazing 98.55 ATAR and plans on studying a double degree of law and international relations at the Australian National University in Canberra.
Bella Linton-Hall is very pleased with her results, and was named St Joseph's College's dux of the school.
She received an ATAR of 97 and plans on pursuing a career in medicine, hoping to work in rural communities.
