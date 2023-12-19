Jump in the car - here's where to go Christmas light looking in Maitland

There's less than one week to go before the jolly man in red lands in Maitland, so it's the perfect time to go Christmas light looking.
Families across the city have decked out their homes with bright lights and decorations, making sure Santa can easily see their home on his way through on Christmas day.
Christmas Lights in the Hunter has compiled its annual Christmas Lights Map, with addresses still being added every day, and this year Maitland City Council has a handy map too.
Those with Christmas lights on their home can still add their address to both maps.
The maps show some definite Christmas light hotspots, with lots of decorated homes in Aberglasslyn, Gillieston Heights and Thornton in particular.
There are also great lights to be seen in suburbs like Bolwarra Heights, Telarah and Metford.
Visit christmaslightsinthehunter.com.au and yoursay.maitland.nsw.gov.au/christmas-lights-competition-2023 to view the Christmas light maps.
Meanwhile, Somserset Drive, Thornton has been named the winner of Maitland City Council's 2023 Christmas lights competition.
Is your house decked out for Christmas? Send a picture and your street name to chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au to be included in the gallery.
