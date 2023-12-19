The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

There's a severe storm warning for parts of the Hunter

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated December 19 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're sweltering in the heat, a reprieve is on the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.