There's a severe storm warning for parts of the Hunter

If you're sweltering in the heat, a reprieve is on the way.
There is an 80 per cent of rain later today in Maitland, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The mercury reached 36 degrees in Maitland on Tuesday and storms are predicted to bring some rain this evening.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the Hunter on Tuesday afternoon.
"A trough extending from northwest New South Wales through central parts of the state is generating severe thunderstorms in a hot and humid environment ahead of a strengthening upper trough," The Bureau statement said.
Temperatures are expected to return to the low 20s this evening and will stay low for the next few days.
It will be 23 degrees on Wednesday, 22 on Thursday, 25 on Friday and 28 on Saturday.
It will be 30 degrees on Sunday, Christmas Eve, and 28 degrees on Monday, Christmas Day.
