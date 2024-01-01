Make a splash at the dive in cinema on Australia Day

East Maitland Aquatic Centre is set to make waves this Australia Day, when Maitland City Council unveils a special one-off edition of Dive in Cinema.
A popular event on council's Make it Maitland This Summer events program, visitors can kick back, relax in or beside the pool, and enjoy an Aussie classics double feature of Paper Planes (G) and Red Dog (PG) on the big screen from 5pm.
"Whether you bring your floaties and swimmers or prefer a cosy spot poolside, what better way to enjoy an enchanting summer evening under the stars,' said council's events team leader Tori Evans.
"Before the movies start, enjoy a lineup of family friendly activities, including entertainment, tasty food options, free popcorn, lawn games and complimentary swim time," she said.
Tickets are available at mait.city/dive-in-cinema and cost $5 per person who choose not to swim, and $10 per person for an in pool ticket.
"The Dive in Cinemas transforms the pool area into the perfect setting to finish off your Australia Day celebrations," Ms Evans said.
Maitland City Council's full suite of Australia Day activities will include a free barbecue and live entertainment at Maitland Park from 7.30am, as well as free entry to both Maitland and East Maitland Aquatic Centres between 10am and 4pm.
