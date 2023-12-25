Maitland Levee caps off year with firework display and festivities

Maitland's Levee riverbank will sparkle again this New Year's Eve when Maitland City Council's annual fireworks spectacular and festivities arrive in town on December 31.
The family friendly event is proudly sponsored by Valley Estate Agents and will be an evening of free amusements, face painting, live music, activities and a disco featuring the top hits from 2023.
A giant firework display will illuminate the sky at 9pm, providing a magical backdrop to see out the year.
Maitland City Council events coordinator Adam Franks said council is always excited to bring the community together to celebrate the New Year.
"What better way to do that than a firework display to end the year on a high note," he said.
"New Year's Eve at the Levee has become a staple in Maitland's events calendar, and we can't wait to welcome thousands of people for this extravaganza."
It is highly recommended to arrive early to snag the best spot and take advantage of the activities and food and drink options from gelato to authentic German street food.
This year's newest sponsor Valley Estate Agents are proud to sponsor Maitland City Council's New Year's Eve fireworks celebration.
"It's a cherished tradition uniting our community,' Valley Estate Agents company director Sophie Abela said.
For more information on the Maitland New Year's Eve event, including schedule details and other essential information, please visit mait.city/NYE2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.