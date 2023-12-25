The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Maitland Levee caps off year with firework display and festivities

By Newsroom
December 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Abela and Nicole Ansell from Valley Estate Agents with Maitland City Mayor Philip Penfold. Picture by Simone De Peak
Sophie Abela and Nicole Ansell from Valley Estate Agents with Maitland City Mayor Philip Penfold. Picture by Simone De Peak

Maitland's Levee riverbank will sparkle again this New Year's Eve when Maitland City Council's annual fireworks spectacular and festivities arrive in town on December 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.