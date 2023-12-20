Spiritual favourite: Valiant Charger local Inter City Pace hope

Every year there is a sentimental favourite to win the time-honoured Inter City Pace, the one race all locals want to win.
And in the 61st year of it's running, it is hard to go past the heart-warming connection between Valiant Charger and the Hosking stables.
Valiant Charger's owner Adz Gardner stablehands for the Hosking stables and formed an instant connection with Robin Hosking snr when they realised both had lost sons - Adz his baby son River and Hosking his son Robin jnr.
Valiant Charger is trained by Hosking's granddaughter Lily Hosking and will be joined in the Inter City Pace Heat One on Friday night by Hosking's runner Mi Furioso Toro. A third runner from the stables Wallaroy Boy will run in heat 3.
Hosking, who has trained horses since 1975, has won many group races over the years including a Group one with a horse called Lively Exit which he owned with his wife Chris and trained.
But he has never won the Inter City and after three heat winners in the past with Pseudo, Namigom and Loophole, which was driven by his son Robin jnr, he is hoping this might be the year.
Valiant Charger was brought to the Hoskings when Gardner, the Maitland Harness Racing Club president, decided to purchase his first horse to race in honour of his late son River.
"I'm a Maitland local and grew up always dreaming of owning a horse. It's a dream come true to not only be a horse owner but to have Marty (horse's stable name) in the heats is quite surreal," Gardner said.
"I also had colours made up in white and baby blue with my son's name on them so its my spiritual way of staying connect with him.
"I feel absolutely blessed just to have Valiant Charger there and to have one of my lifetime mates Peter Hedges driving for me. Pete's also a local Maitland boy so it's good to team up."
Hosking Snr said although it's a very hard race for his three stable runners, the fact they have all drawn good gives them a lot better chances.
Valiant Charger has drawn barrier two on the front row and Mi Furioso Toro driven by Joshua Gallagher is next door in three. Wallaroy Boy, driven by Andrew Bourke, has draw barrier three in the third heat.
There are three heats on Friday night's nine-race card. Each heat is worth $10,000. The top three horses three go through to the final, worth $25,000, at Maitland on Saturday, December 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.