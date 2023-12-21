The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Our People

Generous volunteers wrap up another year

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Maitland Lions Club Christmas wrapping volunteers Helen Eather, Helen Heydon, Pauline Hogg and Barb Graham. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
East Maitland Lions Club Christmas wrapping volunteers Helen Eather, Helen Heydon, Pauline Hogg and Barb Graham. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

They're the smiling faces you can count on to get your Christmas presents wrapped with skill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.