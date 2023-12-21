Generous volunteers wrap up another year

They're the smiling faces you can count on to get your Christmas presents wrapped with skill.
East Maitland Lions Club volunteers have been stationed in Stockland Green Hills every Christmas since 2006, making things a little easier for busy shoppers.
Incredibly, many of the volunteers have been wrapping for more than a decade, and two dedicated ladies Denise Hodgins and Helen Heydon have been there since the start, 18 years ago.
Since its inception, the wrappers have raised almost $135,000 for the community.
So far this year $10,000 has been raised, with $5000 going towards sponsoring a room at Ronald McDonald House, and the rest to be used on other Lions community projects.
East Maitland Lions Club president and wrapping coordinator Kathy Barkley said the volunteers are just incredible.
"They're amazing, absolutely amazing. They come, they love it," she said.
"It's a really good thing and the community's beautiful."
Only about 50 per cent of the volunteers are Lions Club members, the rest are generous community members. Every year the more senior volunteers pass on their wrapping skills and knowledge to the new ones, and now the group members are experts.
Ms Barkley said the secret to present wrapping is patience. "Patience, that's what you need, for the big presents and the little presents you need patience and you've just got to try and be tidy," she said.
Ms Barkley is very grateful for the long-term volunteers, who are; Pauline Hogg, Tony Buzek, Kelly and Peter Garnham, Yeng Tan and Kathy Barkley who started in 2010, Wilma Lilly and Lorraine Lightfoot who started in 2011, and Peter Gaffel who started in 2012.
Stockland Green Hills generously supplies all wrapping supplies, and dedicated volunteer Yeng donates the ribbons.
Yeng, who is a floral designer, has taught the other volunteers a lot about tying bows, and her sister Manlee even helps out when visiting from Vietnam.
The present wrappers will be set up at Green Hills on the lower floor outside H&M whenever the centre is open until 4pm Christmas Eve.
