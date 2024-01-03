Concert gallery - pictures from United Dance's end of year show

It's been a big year for Maitland's United Dance as the studio gears up to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year.
The talented dancers of United capped of the year with a showcase concert on Saturday, December 2 at Saint Philip's Christian College, Waratah.
Performances ranged from a very topical Barbie routine to a fun hip hop dance, complete with Nineties-esque costumes and a super cute ballet with teddy bears by some of the junior dancers.
