Housing estate could soon surround historic Anambah House

Maitland councillors have stepped in to keep plans for a housing estate near the historic Anambah House afloat.
Maitland council staff thought it should be dropped after a flood-free evacuation route could not be secured and the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) and the state government's Biodiversity Conservation Division (BCD) agreed.
Councillor Sally Halliday, flagged by Councillor Ben Mitchell, pushed for discussions between the stakeholders to continue.
The other councillors agreed.
The owners of the Anambah Road site, which includes the State Heritage listed Anambah House, want to rezone 18.9 hectares from RU2 rural landscape to RU5 large lot residential.
The move would create 65 houses and accommodate around 200 people.
Jann Zappacosta, one of the owners, said the development would be similar to The Vintage development in Pokolbin and take up one third of the land.
She said they bought the site from professional developers to "try to give this precious and unique Maitland property a clear future".
She noted they had already bought part of a flood-free route.
Councillor Halliday said the flood-free access could be resolved in time.
"I understand that there have been many issues that have actually been solved," she said.
Councillor Mitchell said the owners were "trying to work in the best interest of that building for future generations" and the whole process had been "incredibly frustrating" for them.
Council staff are expected to meet with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment and the applicant's experts early in the new year.
The state government raised a range of concerns, including flooding, in its Gateway Determination in 2021.
It gave a revised determination in October 2022 and a one-year extension for issues to be resolved.
The site is above the one-in-100 year flood level but it does not have flood-free access. Anambah Road would need a significant upgrade to remain flood free.
Council's principal strategic planner Gary Hamer said flood modelling showed access was restricted in a 1-in-5-year flood and during a flood the site would be "a flood island surrounded by high hazard floodwaters".
He said the applicant had suggested two proposed flood-free routes through several private properties but had been unable to secure an easement. He said council staff thought the flood risk was unacceptable.
He said the council should let the state government know the site was not suitable for residential development.
