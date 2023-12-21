Concerns for woman missing from Ashtonfield

Have you seen Taylor?
Taylor is missing from her home in Ashtonfield.
Port Stephens Hunter Police hold concerns for her welfare and need to speak with her to ensure she is safe.
Taylor (pictured) is 58 years old and described as 165cm tall, around 75kg in weight, medium build, East Asian appearance, and black hair.
If you see Taylor about or know where she may be, please give Maitland Police a call on 49340200, or Crime Stoppers on 180333000, and quote report number E79083035.
You can remain anonymous.
