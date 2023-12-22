Need a last minute Christmas present? Become Potato's guardian angel

RSPCA is urgently seeking 'guardian angels' for its 17,026 animals, including Potato the staffy at the Rutherford shelter.
Becoming a guardian angel to a cat, dog or other animal helps pay for their warm bed, litter tray, toys, rehabilitation, transport, vaccinations and microchips.
"Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for RSPCA shelters, with thousands of dogs, cats, pocket pets, birds, and livestock in our care waiting for a better future," said RSPCA NSW senior manager of fundraising Phoebe Brasher.
"To be a guardian angel is to give the gift of hope and kindness to the thousands of animals in our care who have finding their forever family on the top of their wish list."
RSPCA says a $30 donation could help provide a homeless cat with a warm bed and litter tray, $58 can help rehabilitate an abandoned or abused dog, $77 can help transport animals to maximise hopes of adoption, and $200 can provide vaccinations and microchips to animals in remote and regional areas.
Potato's guardian angel will be helping to provide round-the-clock care while she waits to meet her forever family.
All guardian angels receive a thank you from one of the many animals they are supporting with their gift, like Potato the Rescuoodle, as well as a link to their profile so you can learn more about them.
Stuck for a gift idea for someone who loves animals as much as you? Donate on their behalf and you can send them an e-card with a shelter animal they're protecting.
Give the gift of kindness this Christmas and become a guardian angel today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.