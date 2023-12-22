The Maitland Mercury
Need a last minute Christmas present? Become Potato's guardian angel

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 22 2023 - 11:29am
Potato the two-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrior is at RSPCA's Hunter Shelter. Picture supplied
RSPCA is urgently seeking 'guardian angels' for its 17,026 animals, including Potato the staffy at the Rutherford shelter.

