The sad demise of Eales' iconic Duckenfield Park

The passengers aboard the steamers that plied the Hunter River from 1872 onwards would have marvelled at the sight of a magnificent mansion set on a rise of land just down-river from Morpeth.
The gilt ironwork on the verandah and balcony glistened in the sun, and the massive residence of the Eales family, with its surrounding outbuildings, statuary and manicured gardens and lawns, was impossible to miss.
During these years of Duckenfield Park's glory, the owner of this outstanding complex was the second generation of the fabulously wealthy Eales dynasty-the Honourable John Eales.
The wealth of the squire was reflected in his lifestyle.
He entertained lavishly, rode 'to hounds' and bought costly thoroughbreds that raced on his own private course.
But he was not a well-liked man.
Arrogant and aloof, he fenced the estate in such a way that travellers had to go through 14 gates to get to Morpeth.
It was not to last. Selling up his assets to subsidise his lifestyle, John-although remaining wealthy-diminished his inheritance.
And when the next generation arrived, the estate contracted further as five Eales brothers sought to indulge their own hobbies and passions.
In 1912, more of the estate was sold off.
This was land held in the name of John Gresley Eales, mostly the cream of the lucerne flats on the Hunter and subdivided into dairy farms.
It was not long before the remaining brothers began to 'consolidate' their estate further.
The house was stripped of its fittings - flooring, venetian blinds, mirrors, 500 loads of flag stones, stoves, sandstock bricks, 30 marble mantlepieces
In 1915 in the middle of the Great War (1914-18), when tenants and labourers for the estate were trooping off to war, the sale of land continued.
"Sold right out": These were the words used in an advertisement in 1917 to describe the almost cruel and anticlimactic end to the famous Duckenfield Park house.
In an auction held over two days, the house was stripped of its fittings, with huge quantities of choice cedar taken away.
There were 25,000 'Bangor slates', flooring, venetian blinds, mirrors, 500 loads of flag stones, stoves, sandstock bricks, 30 marble mantlepieces.
In other words, the house was gutted, with only the sandstone walls left intact. The quantities of materials are staggering. The disembowelment was complete.
And the house itself? It was dismantled and the stone from the mansion was bought by BHP, who shipped it down the river by barge to Black Wharf at the end of Ingall St, Mayfield, constructing with it a pattern store at the steelworks and three cottages in Crebert Street, Mayfield for BHP managers.
All have been heritage listed, but by 2014 it was reported that the Pattern Store on BHP land was to be demolished to allow remediation of the site. By June 2016 it was gone.
Remarkably, the Servants' Quarters and courtyard had remained almost intact, with its beautiful Minton tiled paving until all were auctioned off in 1975. The remains were demolished in 1978.
With this final sale and demolition, the story of Duckenfield House and the Eales family effectively ends. And of Duckenfield Park House, not one stone remains upon another.
. David Brouwer is the author of John Eales of Duckenfield: the Men and the Mansion, Paterson Historical Society, 2016
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.