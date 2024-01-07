Maitland players star in junior representative cricket over holidays

It's been a busy and successful summer holidays for Maitland's junior representative cricketers.
Among the action were eight Maitland players who were part of the Hunter Valley which were crowned CNSW Youth Championship Northern U-13 champions in late December, 2023
Rain intervened washing out the final two days of play in Armidale, but Hunter Valley had been a dominant team throughout the competition remaining undefeated and nine points clear of second place after securing bonus points in all games.
City United youngster Cailan Hartwell was named player of the tournament. The young gun has had a top representative year including an unbeaten 122 playing for Maitland Maroon against Maitland Gold in the George Denton Cup.
He was joined by Eastern Suburbs pair Cody Mills and Braxton Smith, Tenambit Morpeth trio Udan, Lachie Berry and Nixon Perrin, Cameron Baker from Northern Suburbs and Dougal Evan from Gresford Vacy Colts.
The team will play the southern winners in Sydney on a day to be announced
Central North finished third at the McDonald's Under-16 Female Country Championships with an impressive three wins and one loss from their four games.
The Central North team, which featured Maitland's Monique Krake, Reagan Merrick and Elsa Milling, lost their final round game to Greater Illawarra, who secured second place with the win.
Central Coast won the tournament with four wins from four games. The finals of the event which ran from December 19-21, 2023, were washed out.
Maitland's youngest representative cricketers got a taste of tournament cricket at the annual U11 Ron Arendts Shield at Newcastle from January 2-5.
After early losses to Manly and Illawarra, the Maitland boys found their feet in round three with a thrilling 9/59 to 10/57 win against North Coast.
Levi Kijko took 2-11 in an even bowling performance and Walter Stambolie top scored with 10 not out for Maitland.
Maitland backed up with a four-wicket win against Newcastle Blasters U-13 girls in the semi-final.
Max Cowled took 2-18 as all eight Maitland bowlers us took wickets to dismiss Newcastle for 104 in 33.4 over.
In reply, Maitland posted 6/105 with Walter Stambolie again starring with the bat making 25 not out and Samuel Lewis 13 not out.
In the grand final, Newcastle Blasters (boys) defeated Maitland 9-116 to 59. Charlie Williams top scored for Maitland with 13. Olive Blackham with 3-10 and Alby Nancarrow with 2-16 were Maitland's chief wicket takers.
The Hunter Valley Girls U-13s also competed at the tournament with Maitland girls Tahlia Meredith, Evie Smith, Poppy West, Liyanah Black, Lily Martin, Heidi Scholz, Annika Hartwell, Bridie Booth, Lillie Watkins, Stephanie Wilson part of the team.
The team lost all five matches but their best performance was against North Coast when they scored 9/106 from their 40 overs with Scone's Cadence Easton making 35 and Maitland's Lillie Watkins 13 not out.
To cap off a terrific game Watkins took two wickets and three catches.
A big week of junior representative cricket including the Bradman Cup and Maitland rep teams playing at the U-12 Lismore Carnival and U-13 Ballina Carnival starts on Monday, January 8.
After a good start to their Bradman Cup campaign in Kempsey in early December, Central North will be looking to a strong finish in Wollongong when they have four matches from January 8-11.
With seven Maitland players in the squad, Central North are coached by one of Maitland's finest batters in recent times Aaron Mahony.
Their campaign begins on Monday in a one-dayer against Riverina, followed by Southern Districts on Tuesday, Greater Illawarra on Wednesday and Western on Thursday.
Maitland's U-12s play Penrith first up followed by Lake Mac Attack on Monday. On Tuesday they play Inner West Harbour and Far North Coast Sixers.
The U-13s play FNC Sixers on Monday, Inner West Harbour on Tuesday and MSW on Wednesday.
The NJCA U14 Graeme Malcolm Shield will be held from January 15-18 in Newcastle.
