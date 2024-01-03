Chance for community and not-for-profit groups to secure funding

Community groups and organisations can now apply for grant funding as part of round two of Maitland City Council's Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants Program.
Projects eligible for the grant include activities and events that contribute to the educational and overall wellbeing of the Maitland community, aligning with the guidelines in Section 356 Community Grants Policy.
The grants provide funding of up to $3000 per event or activity and require a matching contribution in the form of cash, materials, volunteer hours, or in kind initiatives.
Manager Community and Recreation Darren Crumpler said council is excited to open this grant scheme to the community again and encourage local nonprofit and community based organisations to get involved.
'We're ready to assist groups coordinating activities and events throughout Maitland with commemorating national and international days or weeks," he said.
The Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants Program aims to support projects that encompass significant cultural and community initiatives. Examples include celebrations of International Day of People with Disability, Harmony Day, Reconciliation or NAIDOC Week.
'It's important we work together to recognise our heritage, First Nations people and be inclusive as a community," Mr Crumpler said.
"We have seen some great projects funded in the past, so we look forward to receiving the applications this round."
Applications opened yesterday, Tuesday, January 2, 2024. For more information and to apply, visit mait.city/3YrKM9X.
