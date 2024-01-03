The Maitland Mercury
Chance for community and not-for-profit groups to secure funding

By Newsroom
January 3 2024 - 1:54pm
Community groups and organisations can now apply for grant funding as part of round two of Maitland City Council's Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants Program.

