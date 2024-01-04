M1 to Raymond Terrace - Black Hill to Tomago project planned roadwork

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions on the Pacific and New England highways next week while transport for NSW carries out construction work for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will require lane closures and temporary speed reductions from 8pm to 5am from Monday, January 8 to Friday, January 12 at the following locations and times:
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
