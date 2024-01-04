Maitland cricket returns with T20 double-headers on Saturday

The big hitters will come out to play in Maitland first grade cricket on Saturday with round nine and 10 doubling up as back-to-back Twenty20 game.
Games are scheduled for 10am and 2.30pm at four venues across Maitland, with T20 double headers in second grade as well.
City United's Josh Trappel, Tenambit-Morpeth's Tobias Van Den Heever, Kurri Weston Mulbring's Steve Abel and Thornton's Jono Gabriel loom large over the weekend as the biggest and cleanest hitters in the competition.
Trappel has amassed 674 run at an amazing of 96.29 with three centuries and a 97 among four half-centuries.
South African Van Den Heever has thrilled cricket fans with his big-hitting which has seen him amass 498 runs at an average of 71.14. His three centuries in Maitland first grade have all been at better than a run-a-ball and he hit 131 off 78 against Singleton in John Bull Shield.
All-rounder Abel has 452 run at an average of 56.50. His top score of 165 came off 150 balls.
Thornton opener Gabriel hasn't reached the same heights of last season, but showed his damaging hitting ability with 71 off 35 balls against Tenambit Morpeth in round seven and 39 off 19 in round eight against Raymond Terrace.
However, the frenetic nature of T20 cricket can see games turn in a single over and the traditional two-day and one-day format which was in place in the first half of the season may not necessarily carry over to Saturday's action.
Competition leaders Kurri Weston Mulbring (44) carry a nine-point buffer on second-placed City United (35) going into Saturday at Kurri Central, but face potentially the two toughest T20 opponents in Tenambit Morpepth (5th, 26) followed in the afternoon by Thornton (4th, 27).
Eastern Suburbs (7th, 18) host Thornton followed by Raymond Terrace (8th, 7).
Western Suburbs (3rd, 34) are home to City United in a top-three clash before hosting Tenambit Morpeth.
Back at Lorn Park, Northern Suburbs (6th, 25) will be looking to continue their push for a top-four finish starting with Raymond Terrace, followed by City United.
Round 9
Norths v Raymond Terrace, Lorn Park at 10am
Easts v Thornton, King Edward Park at 10am
Wests v City United, Coronation Oval at 10am.
Kurri Weston Mulbring v Tenambit Morpeth, Kurri Central at 10am
Round 10
Easts v Raymond Terrace, King Edward Park at 2.30pm
Norths v City, Lorn Park at 2.30pm
Kurri Weston Mulbring v Thornton, Kurri Central at 2.30pm
Western Suburbs v Tenambit Morpeth, Coronation Oval at 2.30pm
