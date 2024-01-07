Two missing person searches under way in Hunter and Port Stephens

Can you help police find Nathan Dargin?
The 25-year-old was last seen in Raymond Terrace about 2.30pm on Saturday, January 6.
Family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare as he lives with disability and speech impairment.
He is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, 175 centimetres tall, with olive skin, a goatee beard, brown hair, and is of medium build.
Mr Dargin is known to frequent the Raymond Terrace, Newcastle and Hamilton areas. He is also known to travel on public transport.
If you have any information, please call Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Separately, police are searching for a woman reported missing from Newcastle.
Annie Cameron, 35, was last seen in Newcastle about 5.30pm on Saturday, January 6.
When she was unable to be contacted or located by family members, officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Family and police hold serious concerns for her welfare.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170 centimetres tall, of thin build, with shoulder length black hair and a flower tattoo on her left shoulder.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants and is believed to be driving a grey coloured 200 series Toyota Landcruiser bearing NSW registration CP97QK.
Ms Cameron is known to frequent Buckets Way.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
