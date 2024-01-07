Raymond Terrace break duck as Warriors and Norths win back-to-back T20s

Teenage all-rounder Jaxon Brooks has led Raymond Terrace to their first win of the season defeating Eastern Suburbs by five wickets in game two of Saturday's Twenty20 double headers.
Brooks hit an unbeaten 66 off just 64 balls as the Lions posted 5/126 reaching their target with an over to spare.
But the big winners on the weekend were Kurri Weston Mulbring, who extended their lead at the top of the Maitland first grade ladder, and Northern Suburbs who jumped Thornton and Tenambit Morpeth into fourth spot.
The Warriors cruised to wins against Tenambit Morpeth and Thornton.
Norths beat Raymond Terrace first up and then got home by a single run against City United when City skipper Matt Trappel, needing a six to win, could only manage a four off the last ball
The other winners on the day were Thornton against Easts and City against Wests in round nine and Tenambit Morpeth against Wests in round 10.
At Kurri Central, the Warriors made short work of the dangerous Tenambit Morpeth and smashed Thornton by 96.
Bulls dangerman Tobias Van Den Heever was out for four and his British teammate Billy Amas was gone for one to leave the Bulls reeling at 2/14.
They struggled to lift the run rate and were restricted to 6/90, with KWM's Jacob Simmons taking 2-7 off his four overs.
Liam Dalibozek made 23 off 21 and Steve Abel 21 off 23 as the Warriors made 5/91 in replay with 5.2 overs to spare.
In game two, Liam Dalibozek took his batting to a new level clubbing 70 off just 37, with three fours and five sixes, as the Warriors amassed 5/196.
Steve Abel made 42 off 26 and Josh Lewis 43 off 21.
In reply Thornton were out for 102 in 18.3 overs, with the Warriors skipper Sam Dalibozek taking 4-16 and Jacob Simmons 3-17.
Norths made it two from two after beating Raymond Terrace comfortably 6-120 to 10/88 and then getting home by one-run in a thriller against City United decided on the last ball.
Against City, Norths were all out for 109 in the 20th over with teenager Harrison Dunn, who is representing Central North in the Bradman Cup this week, top scoring with 28.
With City coming off a thrilling win against Wests, courtesy of unbeaten 71 off 62 balls by Josh Trappel, they were favoured to chase down their target.
But as games between these two teams at Lorn Park have a habit of doing, an absolute thriller eventuated.
Led by skipper Jordan Callinan who took 4-26 including two in the final over and some outrageously good fielding by Caleb Daskalovski including a catch and a run-out, Norths were able to restrict City to 7/108.
Perhaps the most important wicket though went to Matt Holwell who bowled Josh Trappel for 19 off 30 balls just as the star batter was lifting his tempo.
Skipper Matt Trappel almost single-handedly dragged his team across the line with an unbeaten 28 off 20 deliveries, but he was denied by his Norths counterpart in the eventful final over.
At King Edward Park, the Lions finally tasted victory after a testing start to the season.
Josh Wells (3-6 off two) picked up three wickets in the 19th over, including the crucial wicket of Lachaln Wishart for 37, to keep Easts total to a manageable 7/124.
Wishart top scored with his run a ball innings as several Easts players made starts but couldn't keep their momentum going in the frenetic T20 format.
Mitch Morgan took 2-15 off four overs and Jaryd Abbott 2-20 for the Lions.
Skipper Daniel Upward was out early, but Brooks and Max Farmer, who was back in Lions colours with Sydney grade cricket yet to return, set up the Lions innings with a 72-run partnership.
Farmer was run out for 33, but Brooks was able to keep the scoreboard ticking with a combination of big hitting and good running. He finished with six fours and three sixes.
It was a disappointing day for Easts who also lost to Thornton.
Western Suburbs did almost everything right bar win in their two close losses, going down to City United 7-120 to 3-122 in a last over thriller and then losing 7-118 to a Billy Amas inspired Tenambit who posted 4/121 in 18.1 overs.
Andrew Trappel made 56 off 48 balls for Wests and Amas' 57 off 46 for the Bulls.
At the end of round nine and 10 T/20 matches, Kurri Weston leads the competition on 50 points from City (38), Wests (34), Norths (31), Thornton (30), Tenambit Morpeth (29), Easts (18) and Terrace (10).
