The Maitland Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Raymond Terrace break duck as Warriors and Norths win back-to-back T20s

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 7 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaxon Brook bowling against Northern Suburbs on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Jaxon Brook bowling against Northern Suburbs on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Teenage all-rounder Jaxon Brooks has led Raymond Terrace to their first win of the season defeating Eastern Suburbs by five wickets in game two of Saturday's Twenty20 double headers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.