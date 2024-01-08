Free workshops to help kids cope in an emergency

Does your child know how to cope in an emergency?
Sign up to one of Maitland City Council's free emergency preparedness workshops, delivered by the Australian Red Cross, these school holidays mait.city/472JvbY
During each session, your child (5-12 years) will learn how to prepare for an emergency and receive a pillowcase to decorate to start their own emergency kit.
The Pillowcase Project will be held at:
