Have a chicken coop in the backyard? You might need to lodge a DA

The backyard chicken coop is the latest casualty in Maitland council's bid to balance animal ownership in residential areas.
It has banned chicken coops from being placed within three metres of a residential boundary, unless council approval has been granted.
That means a household would need to submit a Development Application to the council and have the coop assessed by council officers in order to place it closer to the boundary.
A submission during the policy's public exhibition period last year suggested extra restrictions be put in place and council officers backed it.
Council's regulatory compliance coordinator Gemma McMahon said it was "considered appropriate" to include additional restrictions as the State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) "requires development consent for poultry coops located within three metres of residential boundaries".
She said the change would "ensure transparency and consistency of rules".
"I find it a little bit onerous that we're making a change there about chicken coops but there seems to be no way around it," Councillor Mike Yarrington said.
Roosters and pigeons have also been targeted.
Roosters are banned in residential areas and only 20 pigeons are allowed, but then things start to become quite grey.
The policy says council officers have to assess the site conditions to "establish the permissible number of pigeons" on each premises, so there's a chance more - or even less - could be allowed.
It also says the number of pigeons must be appropriate for the species and size of the cage, aviary or bird room.
Councillor Yarrington said he had been contacted by a pigeon society who were concerned and he was quite sure there were ways that people could keep more pigeons.
Ms McMahon said the policy provided a pathway for council's authorised officers to "assess each situation on its merits, including a person's experience and qualifications".
The stance on roosters created quite a stir for Councillor Sally Halliday when the draft policy came before Maitland councillors at a meeting in October.
She reminded the chamber that baby chickens can't exist without a rooster.
"I understand that people get very annoyed with having roosters crowing, but in the new policy it actually says you aren't allowed to keep a rooster in a residential area," she said.
"We can't breed chickens because there are no roosters allowed.
"I'm wondering if even having one rooster would be potentially a change that would be acceptable.
"I know there are numerous people who have chickens and would like a rooster."
Deputy mayor, Councillor Mitchell Griffin, agreed with the stance on roosters and said he received a number of noise complaints about them.
Ten chooks or 10 ducks, geese, turkeys, peafowl and pheasants are allowed in an appropriate coop.
Only one rabbit per residential block is allowed due to restrictions in the Rural Lands Protection Act 1998. The policy notes that the rabbit is not to be released into the environment.
The council also prefers residents not to keep ferrets, but might approve them in appropriate circumstances.
A resident can have 12 pet rats, 12 pet mice and 12 guinea pigs but they must not be released into the environment.
When it comes to birds, 30 canaries, budgerigars, quails, finches and parrots are allowed. Two cockatoos and corellas are allowed in portable cages or four if they are in an aviary.
The report noted cockatoos "are likely to be noisy if kept as single caged birds" and "noisy birds should be restricted in number".
Two dogs and two cats are allowed. One pig is also allowed as long as it is 60 metres away from buildings.
