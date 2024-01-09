Here's how you can help children get back to school

With only a few weeks until students return to the classroom, Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison is ramping up her annual back to school drive.
Ms Aitchison said back to school can be an expensive time for parents with lots of things to buy including books, school bags, lunch boxes, pens, pencils and folders.
The drive helps children from disadvantaged parts of the community and families who are struggling.
"I'm looking forward to seeing our community once again get behind the drive, highlighting the generous and giving Maitland spirit that exists in our community," she said.
Related: Back to school photo warning
Items will be given to Maitland Region Community Support, formerly known as Maitland Neighbourhood Centre, to distribute.
Items can be dropped in their original packaging to Ms Aitchison's office at 2/12 Elgin Street, Maitland.
Gift cards and cash donations will also be accepted.
Maitland Region Community Support will issue tax receipts for donations over $2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.