Maitland's Dunn and Botha lead Central North to emphatic win at Bradman Cup

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 10 2024 - 9:10am, first published 8:55am
Maitland duo Keanu Botha and Harry Dunn starred for Central North in their 97-run win against Southern Districts at the Bradman Cup in Wollongong.

Maitland duo Harry Dunn and Keanu Botha have led Central North to an emphatic 97-run win against Southern Districts in round five of the Bradman Cup.

