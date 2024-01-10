Kate Miller-Heidke to perform in historic Morpeth

Kate Miller-Heidke will join an impressive lineup of popular Australian musicians in historic Morpeth.
Electropop act Boo Seeka, Hunter native Kira Puru, and Newcastle based indie rock band The
Appointments will also perform at Queens Wharf Park in an all ages event.
The free evening of entertainment will also feature family-friendly activities and a range of food from local vendors.
Maitland council's city events and activation coordinator Adam Franks said the event was an "unforgettable experience for the community."
"As shown by last year's hugely popular Morpeth Bicentenary event, Queens Wharf Park makes for a perfect picturesque backdrop for a summery celebration of music," he said.
The event is also putting Morpeth on the map as a tourist destination.
It Must Be Morpeth Business Association president Lisa Simmonds-Webb said the event would help to highlight Morpeth's unique charm and boutique offerings.
"We look forward to welcoming a host of visitors to Morpeth," she said.
The event, called Soundswell, will be held on Saturday, January 13 between 3pm and 9pm.
The state government's reconnecting regional NSW community events program has provided financial support.
