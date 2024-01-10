The Maitland Mercury
Police need your help - can you identify these males?

By Newsroom
January 10 2024 - 12:06pm
Police need your help - can you identify these males?
Police need your help - can you identify these males?

Port Stephens Hunter Police District are appealing for public assistance in relation to an affray which occurred at East Maitland on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

