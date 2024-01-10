Police need your help - can you identify these males?

Port Stephens Hunter Police District are appealing for public assistance in relation to an affray which occurred at East Maitland on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
The males in the above photographs may be able to assist police with inquiries.
Anyone with information that may help identity the males are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police report number E 79533857.
Alternatively, information can be provided confidentially via Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au
The male depicted may or may not be directly involved in a crime.
Police need to establish their identities to further their inquiries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.