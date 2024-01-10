Sisters found 'safe and well'

Two sisters who were last seen in Rutherford on January 8 have been found.
Port Stephens-Hunter police had appealed to the public for information to help find Allie, 11, and Kelsey, 14, who live in the suburb and were last seen at 9pm on Monday.
They asked anyone who had information to contact Maitland police or Crime Stoppers.
They also made it clear that the person giving the information could remain anonymous.
Police revealed the sisters had been located in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.
"Thank you to the community for sharing our appeal," the post said.
Police said a 25-year-old man, who had been missing from Thornton, had also "been located safe and well".
