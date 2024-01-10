The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police appeal for help to identify men as investigations continue

By Newsroom
Updated January 11 2024 - 10:41am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for information about an affray that took place in East Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.