Police appeal for help to identify men as investigations continue

Police are appealing for information about an affray that took place in East Maitland.
Port Stephens-Hunter police say the incident happened on Sunday, December 17, and they believe the men pictured above may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information about the affray, or who knows the identity of the men, are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police report number E 79533857.
Information can also be provided confidentially through the Crime Stoppers online reporting page. Click here to go to that page.
"The males depicted may or may not be directly involved in a crime," police said.
"We need to establish their identity to further our enquiries."
Police are also searching for the identity of another man who they believe might be able to help with their enquiries about an assault in Raymond Terrace on December 9.
They have asked anyone with information about the assault, or the man's identity, to contact Crime Stoppers and quote police report number E 79168917.
Information about this incident can also be reported through the Crime Stoppers online reporting page. Click here to go to that page.
