Nominations for Maitland's Local Woman of the Year are closing soon

Time is running out to nominate the incredible women in our community who devote their time to helping others.
Nominations in the 2024 Maitland Local Woman of the Year are closing soon and Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison is encouraging people to nominate a woman they believe is worthy of the accolade.
"Every year I have the opportunity to recognise a woman from the Maitland electorate who is doing remarkable things for her community," she said.
"I know that local women are doing incredible things professionally, for their communities, charities, and for their sporting teams that deserve recognition."
The 2023 Maitland Local Woman of the Year was Lyn Dark.
Ms Aitchison said Ms Dark has been "actively involved in the community for 45 years" and brought an "unflagging passion" to make the region a better place.
"Continually supporting our community through various fundraising activities, ensuring those who are doing it tough can access things like Dignity Packs and Back to School packs when they need it most," Ms Aitchison said.
Ms Dark has volunteered with local schools, St John Ambulance, NSW Cancer Council, Maitland Hospital, Neighbourhood Watch, Rutherford Lioness Club, and is a foundation member of West Maitland Centennial Lions Club.
Ms Dark was up against 18 other incredible women for the title.
"I don't do it to get recognised or anything, I just enjoy helping the groups, and it's a real honour," she said.
"To think that people do care about the time and effort you put into things, not that you do it for that but when you are recognised [it's nice]."
Barbara Heckman was the 2022 Maitland Local Woman of the Year.
Ms Heckman was recognised for her commitment to volunteering with numerous groups across Maitland including the Maitland CWA.
"Barbara's commitment to local community groups, sport and fundraising saw her recognised as an inspirational woman shaping our community, and still doing so to this day," Ms Aitchison said.
Nominations can be made online until Sunday, January 14.
Nominees must be over 18 years of age.
Click here to make a nomination.
