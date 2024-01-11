The Maitland Mercury
Showers on the way as city battles the humid heat

By Newsroom
Updated January 11 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:18pm
Up to 15 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in Maitland on Monday but it won't bring a reprieve from the humid conditions.

