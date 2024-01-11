Showers on the way as city battles the humid heat

Up to 15 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in Maitland on Monday but it won't bring a reprieve from the humid conditions.
It will be a mild 23 degrees across the city with minimum temperatures around 18 degrees, according to The Bureau of Meteorology.
The humidity will reach 82 per cent, up from 71 per cent on Sunday.
The chance of a shower will decrease after Monday, with just 1 millimetre predicted for Tuesday and 3 for Wednesday.
It will be 26 degrees on Tuesday and 29 on Wednesday. The humidity will remain around 70 per cent for both of these days, before returning to 64 per cent on Thursday.
This weekend will be mostly clear. A shower or two is predicted for Sunday with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees and it will be 32 degrees on Saturday.
The humidity will drop to around 50 per cent on Saturday.
