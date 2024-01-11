Going to Soundswell? Here's what you need to know

Families heading to Soundswell in historic Morpeth are being advised to plan ahead.
Maitland council has encouraged people to bring a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses and a water bottle.
Beach umbrellas, tents, alcohol and glass are not allowed.
Gates open at 3pm. There will be parking along Swan Street and extra parking available off Morpeth Road in the Closebourne field.
Road closures will be in place to help manage pedestrian activity.
Queens Wharf Road will be closed between 6am and 11.59pm on Saturday. There will also be changed traffic conditions on Morpeth Road and Swan Street.
The boat ramp will be closed from 6am on Saturday until 11.59 pm on Monday January 15.
There are no shuttle buses operating for the event but there are regular bus services.
There will be a range of food vendors including:
Storms Coffee Stop
Earlier:
Kate Miller-Heidke will join an impressive lineup of popular Australian musicians in historic Morpeth.
Electropop act Boo Seeka, Hunter native Kira Puru, and Newcastle based indie rock band The
Appointments will also perform at Queens Wharf Park in an all ages event.
The free evening of entertainment will also feature family-friendly activities and a range of food from local vendors.
Maitland council's city events and activation coordinator Adam Franks said the event was an "unforgettable experience for the community."
"As shown by last year's hugely popular Morpeth Bicentenary event, Queens Wharf Park makes for a perfect picturesque backdrop for a summery celebration of music," he said.
The event is also putting Morpeth on the map as a tourist destination.
It Must Be Morpeth Business Association president Lisa Simmonds-Webb said the event would help to highlight Morpeth's unique charm and boutique offerings.
"We look forward to welcoming a host of visitors to Morpeth," she said.
The event, called Soundswell, will be held on Saturday, January 13 between 3pm and 9pm.
The state government's reconnecting regional NSW community events program has provided financial support.
