New state-of-the-art firefighting truck for Hunter

By Newsroom
January 12 2024 - 10:37am
Branxton's new recruit. Photo NSW Fire and Rescue.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has installed a new $470,000 state-of-the-art firefighting truck at Branxton, in the state's Hunter Valley, enhancing its emergency response and rescue capabilities in the local community.

