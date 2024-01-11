New state-of-the-art firefighting truck for Hunter

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has installed a new $470,000 state-of-the-art firefighting truck at Branxton, in the state's Hunter Valley, enhancing its emergency response and rescue capabilities in the local community.
The Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS) Class 2 Pumper enables firefighters to tackle structural, chemical, petrol and grass fires using up to five times less water than normal.
The highly efficient system combines foam concentrate with compressed air to supply fire hoses with superior 'knock down' capability whilst reducing smoke from the fire.
The new appliance also carries additional technical rescue equipment, including hydraulic tools, which can be used to free people from the wreckage of motor vehicles involved in crashes.
Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, said the NSW Government is committed to providing firefighters with the best equipment and technology available to support their vital work in protecting life and property.
"This appliance is part of a rollout of new response vehicles across the state, ensuring our firefighters have the best resources available to manage all types of fires and other emergency incidents," Minister Dib said.
State Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr said, "the new state-of-the-art firefighting truck is a very welcome addition to the Branxton Fire Station and will help the local firefighters to better serve Branxton, Greta, Huntlee and surrounding communities."
Emily Suvaal Duty MLC for the Upper Hunter said, "this new, state of the art fire truck is a welcome addition to crews in the Upper Hunter. With the fire season ahead of us, the additional enhancements this new truck provides are vital.
"We know how important our essential workers, like firefighters, are in the Upper Hunter. The Minns Labor government is committed to ensuring our first responders are equipped and supported to protect our communities."
FRNSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, said the truck will improve emergency response for the local community and provide greater protection for residents.
"This innovative new truck has been strategically positioned at a station which increasingly responds to land-based rescues, in addition to structural fires and other incidents," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
"This will enable local firefighting crews to better assist their community at its times of need."
