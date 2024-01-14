Beat the heat on Australia Day - free pool entry and fun in the park

Keeping cool will be the top priority for many Maitland residents on Australia Day, with free pool entry, an indoor awards ceremony and fun in the park during the morning before it gets too hot.
This year, Maitland City Council has moved its events program from the riverbank to Maitland Park, with a free barbecue on from 7.30am to 9.30am, and fun activities, delicious food and entertainment on until 12.30pm.
The fun doesn't stop there, with free entry to Maitland and East Maitland swimming pools from 10am to 4pm.
Keep cool during the evening at Maitland pool's Dive in Cinema from 5pm to 9pm, showing Australian films Paper Planes (G) and Red Dog (PG). Get tickets ($5 to $10) here.
After a scorching hot Australia Day afternoon in 2023 by the Hunter River at the inflatable regatta, the move to shady Maitland Park and morning time slot will hopefully ease the impact of the heat.
Last year, Maitland Aquatic Centre reached its capacity of 500 people at 11am, so get in early to secure your place.
For one particular group of residents, January 26 will be extra special when they receive Australia Day awards from Maitland City Council.
The 2024 citizen of the year, young citizen of the year, volunteer group medal, service award, sportsperson of the year and creative arts person of the year will be named at the awards, which will be held at Maitland Town Hall for the first time since before the pandemic.
The hall was closed due to lockdown and then a refurbishment, which began in 2021 and was completed in May, 2023.
Cessnock City Council is hosting its annual Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony at Performance Arts Culture Cessnock on Friday, January 26 from 10am.
Growing reconciliation event Ngarrama, organised by the University of Newcastle, will be held at King Edward Park, Newcastle on Thursday, January 25 from 7pm. Thousands are expected to attend the free event. Ngarrama translates to 'sit, listen, and know'.
The annual Day of Mourning rally at Newcastle foreshore is on this January 26, beginning at Customs House at 9.30am with speeches from Greens leader Adam Bandt, Greens MP David Shoebridge and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp.
In Raymond Terrace, there's lots on at Raymond Terrace Rotary Club and Riverside Park from 8am to 1.30pm, including the citizenship ceremony, citizen of the year presentation, RAAF fly past, marching band, food, children's amusements, markets, RFS demonstrations, dragon boat races and live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.