The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Beat the heat on Australia Day - free pool entry and fun in the park

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated January 15 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents cooling down at Maitland Aquatic Centre on a very hot January 26 in 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak
Residents cooling down at Maitland Aquatic Centre on a very hot January 26 in 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak

Keeping cool will be the top priority for many Maitland residents on Australia Day, with free pool entry, an indoor awards ceremony and fun in the park during the morning before it gets too hot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.