Maitland artist Lachie Cawsey releases long-anticipated album

Maitland artist Lachie Cawsey, who goes by the artist name of JKTS has released his latest album, Does it rain in Texas?
The 25-year-old said the record was quite different for him this time round and consists of six songs.
"I felt like it was the first time I really came into my own in the sense of honing in on who I really am as an artist and finding what the sound that I feel truly reflects me both inside and out," he said.
The record has been a work in progress and Cawsey said he has been working on the record for about two years.
"It took that long because I wanted it to be a true reflection of not only my life up until the point I started writing it but also who I am as a creative," he said.
Speaking about his new album, Cawsey said Does it rain in Texas? was the idea of wonder in terms of life.
"As funny as the title sounds, it is more serious to me than what people might think," he said.
"The more specific question I'm trying to ask is, what is the world truly like outside of my world and what does it have in stall for me."
Cawsey who started his music journey at 19-years-old said it feels quite surreal to have his latest album out in the world for everyone to hear.
"I think because I've been working on it for so long that I'm kind of used to the idea of it and forget that I released it," he said.
He first put out an extended play (EP) in 2017 but said in his honest opinion he thought it was absolute garbage.
"It was not at all something I was proud of," he said.
"If anything it was a sign for me to really put my head down and work towards a great goal."
Heading into the new year, Cawsey said he is really excited for what 2024 may bring.
"I've got so much new music and ideas that I want to explore," he said.
"I've got my eyes set on what's to come and I'm focused on what's the next thing I can create."
He is also hoping to play more shows this year.
"It's apart of my career that I feel as though the creativity really shines through," he said.
