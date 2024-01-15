Have your say on future children's playgrounds in Maitland

Maitland City Council is asking residents, families and carers to have their say about the city's future playspace development.
Maitland is home to 75 playspaces, including local playspaces for younger children and larger district playspaces such as Harold Gregson which provide for all ages and abilities.
Following an independent audit in 2023 which assessed the quality and distribution of playspaces across the Local Government Area (LGA), council has launched a survey to inform playspace planning for the future.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said playgrounds have an important role in our community's social, physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for Maitland's families.
"We're encouraging locals to take the survey and help us develop a strategy to improve our play areas in a sustainable way," Cr Penfold said.
Council's group manager culture, community and recreation Judy Jaeger said "we want to know what our community would like to see in our local and district playspaces, so we can deliver quality facilities now and into the future".
As part of the project, QR codes will be posted at every playspace in the LGA so the community can submit feedback during their visit.
Feedback can be submitted via mait.city/Playspace-Strategy until Monday, February 19 2024.
