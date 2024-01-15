The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Is Wally the missing piece in your life? Meet him at the Hunter shelter

By Rspca Nsw
January 15 2024 - 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wally thrives in a quieter environment without children and is seeking his forever family. Picture supplied
Wally thrives in a quieter environment without children and is seeking his forever family. Picture supplied

Meet Wally, a seasoned gentleman eagerly seeking his forever home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.