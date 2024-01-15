Is Wally the missing piece in your life? Meet him at the Hunter shelter

Meet Wally, a seasoned gentleman eagerly seeking his forever home.
Now ageing gracefully, Wally prefers to live a peaceful, quiet life, with more leisurely strolls and naps with his family.
In his previous home, Wally thrived in a quieter environment without children, an atmosphere that he hopes to find again in his new abode.
Being older, he wouldn't manage well in a bustling household or one with other dogs.
His only wish is to unwind and enjoy quiet moments with a new loving family.
Wally would love to meet the members of his potential forever family and aside from serenity, all he wants is to have a family who spend a lot of time at home with him.
If you're interested in being the missing piece in Wally's life, contact the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
You can meet Wally face-to-face from Tuesday to Sunday (9.30am to 3.30pm).
The Hunter shelter is closed every Monday and on public holidays.
