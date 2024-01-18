Talented rowing teams get set for regatta on the Hunter River

Maitland rowers will enjoy some healthy competition on home turf next month when Endeavour Rowing Club hosts its annual regatta.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The competition usually draws about 150 competitors from across NSW to the Hunter River at Berry Park, which is home to Endeavour, Hunter Valley Grammar School and Newcastle University rowing clubs.
Held on Sunday, February 18, there will be about 60 races on the day.
The regatta follows a big day of racing on the Saturday at Lake Macquarie Rowing Club's regatta, also held at Berry Park.
Endeavour Rowing Club coach Peter Bond said he expects rowers from all clubs in the district, which ranges from Port Macquarie to Gosford, to attend as well as clubs from Sydney.
"It's a big event for us," he said.
"We certainly want to use it to get ourselves primed up and ready for the championships later in the season."
The regatta is a precursor to some other big rowing events on the calendar, including the Central Districts Championship in April, and the NSW Masters Championship in May.
Bond said the riverbank at Berry Park suffered some damage from the July 2022 flood, but it is repaired and ready to go for the regatta.
"It was the highest we'd had down there at least for 30 years and it scoured out our bank so we couldn't operate off the endeavour beach," he said.
"A year ago we trucked in several truck loads of gravel and we used that to build our beach back up, and we can now operate a full scale regatta again."
Bond said he expects some good competition at the event, especially from school teams with anticipated entries from Sydney's SCECGS Redlands and Barker College giving the local Hunter Valley, Scone and Newcastle grammar school teams some strong competition.
Racing will begin at 8am on Sunday, February 18 at the Hunter Region Rowing Complex, Duckenfield Road, Berry Park.
All entries are via Rowing NSW.
Endeavour Rowing Club is seeking local businesses to sponsor a race at the regatta. Fill out this form, or get in touch with the club at rowendeavour@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.