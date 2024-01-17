Flood road for stranded residents is a step closer

A new road to give Oakhampton Heights residents a way out of the suburb during floods is a step closer.
Maitland council will acquire just over 3,500 square metres of Hunter Water land, more than 12 months after the plan for a new road was initially flagged.
It will obtain the land through compulsory acquisition under the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act.
The historic parcel of land, worth $25,000, was once used as an easement to access the Hunter River. It borders council land and hasn't been used in many years.
"There are significant planning instruments that we have to jump through in order to get this road," council's infrastructure and works group manager David Moloney said.
"We need to make sure we've ticked all those boxes.
"One of them was agreement from the Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme to make sure that the road didn't impact on the levee."
Residents have been pleading for better access to the suburb for years. Scobies Lane is the only way in and out and it is prone to flooding. Residents are usually isolated for several days.
The March 2021 flood left chronically ill residents, and those with life-threatening conditions, without access to medical treatment.
At the time the council said the NSW State Emergency Service had door knocked every home and told residents the road would soon be closed due to rising flood water.
The council will only use 847 square metres of Hunter Water land.
Just over 740 square metres will be used for the new road, off Scobies Lane, and 105 square metres will be devoted to widening the lane. The remaining land will be absorbed into adjoining council land.
A Maitland council spokeswoman said the new track would only be used in times of flood, at this stage.
"When additional funding becomes available, the flood access track will then be converted to a full time road and the existing section of Scobies Lane will be closed," she said.
Councillor Peter Garnham said thought the plan was a good move.
He said an old brick-covered tunnel that goes under the easement was historically significant and he wanted to see it preserved for future generations.
"There is a little bit of significance. We need to have it as part of the site and also if we own it we can manage the historic significance ... and highlight it," Cr Garnham said.
Council's senior property advisor Michael Rathborne said Hunter Water wanted the entire parcel of land to be acquired as it wasn't needed.
He said Hunter Water wanted the council to acquire the land through compulsory acquisition as the whole process would be faster.
