St Nick's educators across Maitland have hard work recognised

Maitland childcare educators have swept the St Nicholas Values Awards, with four of the ten prizes going to deserving teachers across the city.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The award winners have been recognised for embodying St Nicholas' core values and commitment to their roles.
St Nicholas has early education and out of school hours care centres across the Hunter, including at Maitland, Chisholm, Gillieston Heights, Lochinvar and East Maitland.
St Nicholas executive director David Healy said during a time of unprecedented staff shortages across the early childhood sector, it's important to celebrate educators.
"St Nicholas' Values Awards form an important component of this endeavour by not only acknowledging our team members' outstanding efforts and achievements, but also reinforcing the importance of St Nicholas' core values in every aspect of our operations," he said.
St Nicholas Early Education Lochinvar educator Michelle Summers won the 'Hope' award.
Her nominator said she is an "incredible educator with a heart of gold".
"She shows a great deal of compassion towards educators, children and families," they said.
"Michelle is extremely supportive of families and children, helping many of them through various challenges. She is truly one of a kind."
St Nicholas OOSH Rutherford educator Desilee Howard won the 'Compassion' award.
Her nominator said "It takes a very unique person to manage a service like Rutherford."
"Des always demonstrates compassion and care when dealing with any situation, and mentors her team of educators to show the same level of compassion at the service," they said.
"The children are all very special and well understood by the team at Rutherford, and the service wouldn't be the same without Des as the shining star."
St Nicholas Early Education Chisholm educator Trichelle Locock won the 'Justice' award.
"Shelly is an amazing leader," her nominator said.
"She is responsible for creating beautiful connections between each and every educator here at our service.
"On a regular basis, Shelly invites team members to attend fun social events outside of work. Shelly excels at creating team-building opportunities for all staff members."
St Nicholas Early Education Maitland educator Emily McIntosh won the 'Excellence in Early Education' award.
Her nominator said she is always available to other staff when needed.
"She is a team player and a great asset to St Nicholas. Emily has high standards for her service and holds educators accountable for achieving these standards, ensuring positive outcomes for children and families," they said.
"Emily involves educators and her leadership team in decision-making and goal-setting, demonstrating a collaborative approach in her leadership.
"She is a great listener and has been there for me personally through some very hard times. I feel she demonstrates all the above values and more."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.