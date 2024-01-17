The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community
Our People

St Nick's educators across Maitland have hard work recognised

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
January 18 2024 - 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winner Trichelle Locock with students of St Nicholas Early Education Chisholm. Picture supplied
Award winner Trichelle Locock with students of St Nicholas Early Education Chisholm. Picture supplied

Maitland childcare educators have swept the St Nicholas Values Awards, with four of the ten prizes going to deserving teachers across the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.