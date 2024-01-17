Roll up, roll up with an entry in the Maitland Show

There's less than a month to go until show fever hits the city and organisers are urging residents to start working on their entries.
Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said there were plenty of sections people could enter - everything from a plant or a flower from the garden to a cake and even photographs.
"One of the best ways to secure the future of the show movement is for the community to support the show by entering the sections," he said.
"They can enter whatever section they like and then bring their family and friends along to the show to see their entry on display."
The Maitland Show is on February 16, 17 and 18 at Maitland Showground.
Got poultry, donkeys. goats, horses or cattle? Click here for more information.
Here are some of the most popular sections that anybody living in suburbia can enter.
AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHY
It's open to all amateur photographers. There's a range of classes including landscapes, flora and fauna, action, people, Maitland, the Maitland Show theme Celebrating our Youth and black & white photography.
Entries close Friday, February 9. Click here to enter.
ART
Vie for the title of Maitland Show Art Champion. There will be a prize for the best exhibited work and winners declared in all sections.
Entries close on Wednesday, January 24. Click here to enter.
COOKING
Show your creativity with food in the cooking section. There's a section for the kids as well as the adults.
Kids can accept the challenge to 'Celebrate Our Youth' with their best ever chocolate cake.
Try the recipes Maitland CWA has collated and try to topple their cooking experts.
This year there is a men's only baking and preserves section, so it's time for the men to get cracking and show off their skills in the kitchen.
Entries close on Wednesday, February 7. Click here to enter.
HANDCRAFT
Embrace your creativity and create a masterpiece to display in one of the historic show cabinets.
There's a range of sections to enter including teapot cosy, embroidery, machine sewing, patchwork, applique, quilting, knitting and crotchet, porcelain painting, spinning and weaving.
There's a section for general handcraft where you can enter dolls and bears, and recycled creations.
There's a section just for the kids, one for the retirement village, nursing homes, daycare centres, people over the age of 70 and those with a disability.
Entries close on Monday, February 5. Click here to enter.
HORTICULTURE
Show the city your best plants, flowers and produce. This section has been a constant feature at the show since 1840.
Bring your healthy plants, unusual plants, eggs and veggies from your patch.
There's a youth section so get the kids and grandkids involved, after all, they are the future of the show.
Click below to look through all of the sections.
WOODWORK
Good with your hands? It's time to show off your skills.
There's a range of sections - make a toy or a keepsake box, or whatever takes your fancy.
