New, free arts program aims to help kids experiencing anxiety

A new, free art program designed to help kids with anxiety is coming to Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The gallery has partnered with the Black Dog Institute and the Art Gallery of NSW on the new program, which uses art to bolster self confidence and resilience in primary school children.
The free Culture Dose for Kids (CDK) program caters to children aged nine to 12 who experience mild anxiety*.
The sessions, which will run every Saturday from Saturday, February 10 to Saturday, April 6, provide the opportunity for children and their parents and caregivers to creatively engage with curated artworks in a small group setting.
CDK, a joint initiative of the Art Gallery of NSW and the Black Dog Institute, aims to build social connections while contributing to improved mental health and wellbeing.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery director Gerry Bobsien said "for many years, our arts health program has focused on adults".
"The Culture Dose for Kids program is a timely new initiative that we hope will help many young people in the community," she said.
"We are pleased to partner with the Art Gallery of NSW and the Black Dog Institute on this great program and look forward to welcoming families into the Gallery for a gentle exploration of art and creativity."
The program goes for eight weeks, featuring a two hour workshop every Saturday from 2pm to 4pm at MRAG.
Families participating in the program will also contribute valuable insights to ongoing research on the positive effects of arts engagement on mental health and wellbeing of young individuals.
For more details or to apply for the program, visit mait.city/MRAGCDK. Successful applicants will be notified by the last week of January.
Culture Dose for Kids is part of a research study collaboration between the Art Gallery of NSW and the Black Dog Institute, funded by the Jibb Foundation.
*Anxiety itself is a normal emotion. However, some young people worry more than others, either through a greater number of worries or more frequent or intense worries. For research purposes in this project, mild anxiety refers to children who worry a little more than their peers but have not been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.