Heidi's still 'lovin' it' after three decades at Maccas Maitland

Heidi Crouch has been providing service with a smile at McDonald's Maitland for 31 years now.
When she began at 14-years-old in 1992, she didn't anticipate the places the job would take her, or impressive the length of time she'd spend there.
Heidi had the opportunity to spend her 19th birthday overseas with Maccas, opening up its first store in Fiji, and has made life-long friends through the company.
Having beared witness to everything from the classic Maccas birthday parties to the introduction of McCafe and everything in between, Heidi is still thoroughly enjoying her job and now gets to work alongside her daughter Lily who is at the same store.
"I've loved it, it has so many opportunities do do so many things, I worked in Fiji in 1996 and the sky's the limit in training into whatever you'd like to do, whether being head office or in a store," Heidi said.
At the end of 2022 Heidi's colleagues surprised her with a huge Big Mac-themed cake and celebration to mark her 30 year milestone.
Her current role is as a customer service team member, and in the past she's enjoyed working in the McCafe and being a party hostess.
"I love the customers, I really do and some of them have become wonderful friends too," Heidi said.
Heidi said to reach the big milestone "means a lot".
"I've met so many amazing people, I met my best friend Kristy there in 1995," she said.
"Thinking that I started at 14 and now I'm 46 and I'm still there... I guess I am loving it really aren't I."
Heidi said she's witnessed quite a few changes over the years, but the biggest has definitely been the menu.
"We have a lot more healthier options now and a wider variety of food options, whereas before there was only say six or seven burgers, now you can get wraps and things," she said.
"Happy Meal toys were the biggest hits I reckon, the kids used to smile so much, the kids would always go for the toy first before they went for the food.
"Another nostalgic thing is when I first started my pay was $4.65 an hour, how crazy is that... how times have changed."
Heidi said she is extremely grateful for the managers she has had over the years, and their flexibility while she was a young mother.
"If you've got family and things at home, they're always willing to compromise and help you out, they're very flexible with hours and things," she said.
